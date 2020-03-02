Angelina Jolie announces to help in the series, to identify young people, the community news

Angelina Jolie it is also in a project involved, it is interesting on the TV.

The actress is Executive producer of the series The BBC ” My worldthis will help to find the young people from the age of 13 to be the news wrong. The Microsoft in Education is also involved in the project, which is on air every Sunday on the half-hour episodes.

In a statement to the press (via the daily Variety), Angelina said:

As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program designed to help children learn about the lives of other young people from around the world to connect with each other. I hope that you will help these children to find all the information and tools you need to make a real difference to the issues important to them, and a network of thousands of reporters and services in the different languages of the World Service of the BBC, all over the world.

In addition to the expenditure on the TV, the episodes are also available in a total of 42 languages video are on the YouTube in the future.

A release date has not yet been revealed.