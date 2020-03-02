Angelina Jolie can come out of the theatre and the development of new plans for the future

We all know that Angelina Jolie it is one of the biggest Actresses in Hollywood, and in spite of everything, a lot of success in theaters, it is likely that the ball to reach the you plan new goals in your career in the next few years.

According to the website Page SixAngelina is a new partnership, and to produce the diversification of your contacts, new content in the future, far beyond the role of an actress in a Maleficent: the mistress of Evilthat was your highlight in the last few years.

On the website it says that the star has a contract with the Agency WME – William Morris Endeavor. And it is through him that the actress has plans to launch a series of books, documentaries, and other articles, and so much more in the next few years. His new productions, the issues that are important to the actress, such as the right to education, protection of refugees, and taking care of children in crisis areas.

“Angelina is supporting the search for a global company to their global ambitions… she wants to branch out and grow. All of this is about Angelina’s help in the creation of a platform to his or her knowledge in a number of humanitarian projects, international… it is just a question of, ‘How do I use my platform to more people involved and invested in the cause?’ The discussions will revolve around the documentary, film, books, events, lectures, and films, speak for a cause,” said a source to page Six.

It remains to be seen whether the Angelina Jolie will you ever go into retirement, the movies, and the concentration on the new plans, but you might as keep well, strong as an actress. The place you are in The Eternalthe Marvel comicsthat debut at the end of the year. In addition to the protagonists of the film Those Who Want Me Dead. So, for the time being, there is no way to know the fate of the diamond, we will have to wait for new information.