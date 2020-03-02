‘Bandit & Bardot’ is the new band of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Despite rumors of an alleged breakup, the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson is stronger than ever; for the happy couple have decided to take a big step in the romance: the formation of a band.

So, everything seems to indicate that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are to be connected to their knowledge in the music industry, start a band. According to website TMZ, the ex of Liam Hemsworth the paper has to register stuff legally, the name ‘Bandit and Bardot‘it is estimated, it is the new name for the grouping of these two personalities.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that because because last weekend, Miley and Cody, a small set was musical for the Foundation of the actress, ‘Happy hippy’, on the occasion of the forthcoming celebrities, düsseldorf, Germany. In this, the couple played in the success ‘Old Town Road‘in the company of the family of the actress.

In addition to the registration, you will receive the right to use the name of the band, also an account on Instagram, the only us-American and Australian.was Until then, the profile of ‘isBandit and Bardot‘only a very few followers, so that is to be expected that in the next few days, if you do both, with an official announcement, these eleven.

Also, according to the legal documents, the by TMZ, the brand ‘Bandit and Bardot‘would of entertainment services, from live performances, to a site centered in the music industry, as well as CDs and DVDs.

There is no doubt that between these two great personalities, there is a great connection, and what better way to make music. Now all that remains is to wait to see the result, what is shows, is an incredible union.