Bella Hadid is the treatment of the face with a mask made of 24-carat gold – Who is the

Bella Hadid, the mask of gold ” (photo: playback / Instagram)is

Bella Hadid to make a facial treatment with 24 carat gold as a beauty-had the treatment you ready for the Fashion Week in London. In the model, the 23-year-old a photo shared on her Instagram, in which it appears, in the process.

The treatment has been carried out on the Mimi Luzon, one is in-house beauty famous, it features prominent in the city, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The already well-known towns and cities, and the treatment directed to instantly boost the Shine and restore the moisture, especially after a long haul flight.





