Ben Affleck sends a message in English with his ex Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met during the filming of the movie Gigli, at the end of 2001. Their courtship was one of the most well-known Hollywood and for almost three years, both staged on the red carpet, title pages and headlines, several. The relationship came to an end, but not the friendship, which continues to the present day. In fact, several times in the course of these years, the one and the other with beautiful words. For example, in 2012, the interpreter assured in The Hollywood reporter to talked from time to time, and the opinion that they are much. “I like it. They had to endure a lot of unfair things in your life and I’m glad that you said good”, then.



Four years later she was the singer and actress, he People about his break with the main character Armaggedon. “There was a true love. We are not trying to have a relationship to the public, however, we were in the eye of the photographer and the press was a lot of pressure.” The good relationship to Jennifer Lopez with his ex, has decided to invite to their wedding, with Alex Rodriguez, as this has made, the one day they were by their partners. But what Ben Affleck says?

The actor came in this week, the tv-program The fat and the lean (Deutsches ärzteblatt), and had no scruples, no talk of your facet private, both on the side Jennifer Garner -his ex-wife and mother of his children, such as Jennifer Lopez, which ensures that you will be fond of “a lot”. “For me, it is great to see who gets the respect it deserves. A woman is very good. Seems to be very happy with your friend, and I wish you the best with your marriage“he explained with an almost perfect accent, the Mexican, the show hesitated to.



The moderator then asked if she thought to go to the wedding, taking into account that a part of the list of exparejas the artist. “Good luck!“you wanted jokes Ben Affleck on the own pair, without wanting it, to confirm or refute the information. Those who said Yes, a long and intensive of its own, Jennifer Garner is about to be divorced, of which, in October 2018, two years after the separation, and more than a decade after I want the ‘Yes’.

In his time, the interpreter he realized that I wanted to.and that, what was the most regret in the life, of your divorce During her interview in German, in which he had me seriously that the rest of the entertainment, Ben Affleck spoke about his pain as a divorced and “luck” have to, exesposa so “nice”. “It has helped me a lot. We have worked together, for the benefit of the children, because we both know that the children are more important“with reference to the three children they have together.

