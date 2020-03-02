Beyonc open to their fans as ever, and what revel dej test silent all You imagined?

The interpreter ‘Single ladies’ finally opened in front of their millions of fans than ever before. What do you revel the dej amazed at all. No one expected it!

Beyonc has births a strong confession: revel, the suffering, several missing, before her husband Jay-Z and their first daughter, Blue Ivy.

– In The News

The American to be sure, to die this dark Chapter in fact, and born again in your marriage. Besides, afirm, your priorities completely changed.

“The suffer from multiple miscarriages showed me that I can be a mother to m before you can use it for another person. After, I and my daughter Blue, and search for a reason why he’s at the end even more depth,” he said the star.

The singer he argued that it is today, what’s more happy to be a mother, that est ah for their children, acompaarlos in your life and share important moments, such as dinner with the family.

“The women have trained to endure and take care of everyone except ourselves. I’m not so. After a pregnancy complicated, I tom a year to me for my own health,” aadi the famous.

Far more of a complicated past, the artist not only taking care of yourself now, fill them lovingly to your little one and your husband, but also of his prspera clothing company, Ivy Park, just a collection in collaboration with Adidas.