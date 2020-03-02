Beyoncé back in the Super Bowl

Dressed in green, Beyoncé he attended the game with his daughter Blue Ivy and her husband Jay-Z , who was by his entertainment company Roc Nation, ” one of the producers of the show halftime of the Super Bowl in the lead role this year by Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira. Beyoncé showed up in the half-time break of the Super Bowl in 2016 and 2013, as well as the singing of the national anthem in 2004.

Paul McCartney and DJ Khaled also attended the big party they included presentations by Demi Lovato and Yolanda Adams, who sang the national anthem and “America the Beautiful”, respectively.

The DJ and producer Diplo, and rapper, the rapper Lil Nas X they talked in a suite at the Hard Rock stage, while you, the party, with big cowboy hats. Both worked in a remix, the success of Lil Nas X “Old Town”, the song that remained more time in the list’s Hot 100 of the Billboard charts until today.

jb

jb