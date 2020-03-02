Beyoncé sends a cloakroom celebrities for advertising for Adidas x-Ivy Park

Only someone like Queen B could promote their latest cooperation with the sports brand Adidas so, the original, without a doubt, has the celebrity, they will receive this gift, what more impressed

The diva R&B sent Zendaya, Missy Elliot, Hailey Baldwin, Cardi B, among other celebrities, the whole wardrobe contains, in the first and most exclusive pieces of the much-anticipated collaboration of Adidas x Ivy Park. We already had a look at the collection in the December issue of Elle US where Beyoncé it is a title page and a few posts on the account of Instagram, the singer was; but, this unboxing, in order to promote the collection was epic.

The reactions of the celebrities prior to this unboxing were so funny.

Missy Elliot I will not hesitate to thank the gift with a message Queen B with a series of stories from Instagram.



Cardi B was not and she shared a video feed, where we are proud of the whole wardrobe.

Zendayaalso thanked Queen B with a photo, in stories, in which he sees, posing next to the “giant box of orange”like now you call on networks.



Also Reese Witherspoon he made a unboxing complete, we were able to determine several pieces of clothing from the collection includes hoodies, leggings, jumpsuits, tennis multicolor and other accessories, like a pair of beanies to complement the look.

We want it all!

Hailey Baldwinhe was also one of the celebrities, and not received his large wardrobe and well, it took a long time, nothing to bring the pieces of clothing on The streets of los Angeles in a look that is super casual and sporty, we love.



The collection Adidas x Ivy Park the sale begins tomorrow, December 18.January.

