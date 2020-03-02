Beyonce teases her fans for the sizes of their new collection of clothes

After many months of waiting, this weekend finally the sale of the collection went Beyoncé developed in collaboration with Adidas. As expected, wowed his fans and most of the clothes were sold out in record time, Adidas x Ivy Park without the camp in a few hours. There is no doubt that it is one of the larger versions, up to 2020 in the world of sports apparel, but the wife of Jay-Z you see, not wrapped expected in a polemic with you and has caused quite a stir in the various countries.



VIEW GALLERY





The interpreter Single ladies it is the undisputed protagonist of the campañana advertising ‘Ivy Park’ and has passed, all kinds of comments with some curves. It seems that Beyoncé did not want to attack, retouching, and preferred his body to show, no gimmicks, a gesture was highly praised for his followers, because they are grateful for the to prove that she is a woman real. In the pictures we see the artist’s voluptuous never posing in front of the camera, determined and very self-conscious of wearing the designed clothes and accessories, in cooperation with the German company. Bodys (the caps have a price of 64,95 euros), sweatshirts and pants (84.95 euro), bra (44,95€), jackets (149,95 euro), skirts (74,95 euro), (29,95 euro), bags (99,95 euro), Slippers (199,95€)… and all this in colors ranging from white to orange to dark red.

However, these photos do not reflect, in accordance with the decision of the us-American artist not included in large sizes for your collection. Beyoncé, you have rained, the criticism and the supporters are very angry because when purchasing the garment, have found that only up to XL. This is the reason why many of them feel excluded and don’t understand that the pictures are displayed proudly wear your curvaceous body.



VIEW GALLERY





“Congratulations, but… you could include more sizes”, “I am very upset“, “I love Beyoncé, but I had not thought of it, don’t buy me nothing ‘Ivy Park’, so I’m not even angry by the lack of large sizes”, “Disappointing“”How serious is the only thing the socks are more than an XL?”, “I don’t understand what you said that I have a collection of clothing including?“or “you left Us”, are some of the reviews that can be read in social networks. In fact, many have gone a step further and have asked you to take the new collection, and Yes, that included clothing from XL.