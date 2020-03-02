Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are releasing a new wine is put together – Marie Claire magazine

+







Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: getty images)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not the divorce to interrupt joint venture. The ex-couple is still the owner of a winery in the French Chateau Miraval and they, along with their partner Marc Perrin, you publish a new wine.

The project has been in development for three or four years. Miraval is all about the art of making wine and champagne in the district with the same name, is a cooperation, the combination of the knowledge that the production of champagne, according to a source, who spoke on the development of a project.

Pitt and Jolie have released their latest wine, in the year 2019, at the latest by the Miraval, and, according to People magazine, sources close to the former couple, and you will see the business as an “investment in their children.”

Wine Spectator, the Perrin speak place on the new wine. “We work a lot with one of the largest producers of champagne) and Rodolphe Péters,” said Perrin about the new pink champagne, adding that “they create a unique champagne house that makes only red wine. We will try to push the quality of the red wine, as much as possible, in the champagne”.

