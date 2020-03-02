CHECK THE SCHEDULE OF ALL MOVIES MONDAY, 02 MARCH THE WEBSITE

THE FILMS OF THE SECOND, 02/03/2020

In the afternoon session



Original title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Country of origin: Australian, American

Year: 2005

Director: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Category: Comedy, Police

The COP Gracie Hart is a Star. For this reason, it is re-set, but it is again to help to run to his friends. She has the help of a new partner.

Of The Screen Hot



Dead gorgeous

Original title: dead Gorgeous

Country Of Origin: Brazil

Year: 2015

Director: Cris D’amato;

Actors: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonio Moral: The Glory Of The Saucer;

Category: Comedy

Perform plastic surgery, Paula applied to a formula, the’re going to die in the study for the elimination of cellulite, and you. It goes back to the earth, to prevent the product to go to market

Owl-I



Serena

Original Title: Serena

Country of origin: the American, French, German, Czech

Year: 2014

Director: Susanne Bier

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Sean Harris, Toby Jones, Blake Ritschel, Rhys Ifans

Category: Drama

George and Serena wants to build an Empire in the area of the wood. To find out who she is barren, she wants to get revenge on a woman he had an illegitimate child.

Owl II



Made-in-China

Original title: Made-in-China

Country Of Origin: Brazil

Year: 2014

Directed By: Estevão Ciavatta Pantoja

Actors: Regina Case And Juliana Alves, Otavio Augusto Xande De Pilares, Tony Lee

Category: Comedy

Generator is not going to help the sale of the house in St. George and try to lose the owner, your clientele to the house of the dragon, newly opened by the Chinese, among others.