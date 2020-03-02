CHECK THE SCHEDULE OF ALL MOVIES MONDAY, 02 MARCH THE WEBSITE

THE FILMS OF THE SECOND, 02/03/2020
In the afternoon session
Original title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Country of origin: Australian, American
Year: 2005
Director: John Pasquin
Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano
Category: Comedy, Police
The COP Gracie Hart is a Star. For this reason, it is re-set, but it is again to help to run to his friends. She has the help of a new partner.
Of The Screen Hot
Dead gorgeous
Original title: dead Gorgeous
Country Of Origin: Brazil
Year: 2015
Director: Cris D’amato;
Actors: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonio Moral: The Glory Of The Saucer;
Category: Comedy
Perform plastic surgery, Paula applied to a formula, the’re going to die in the study for the elimination of cellulite, and you. It goes back to the earth, to prevent the product to go to market
Owl-I
Serena
Original Title: Serena
Country of origin: the American, French, German, Czech
Year: 2014
Director: Susanne Bier
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Sean Harris, Toby Jones, Blake Ritschel, Rhys Ifans
Category: Drama
George and Serena wants to build an Empire in the area of the wood. To find out who she is barren, she wants to get revenge on a woman he had an illegitimate child.
Owl II
Made-in-China
Original title: Made-in-China
Country Of Origin: Brazil
Year: 2014
Directed By: Estevão Ciavatta Pantoja
Actors: Regina Case And Juliana Alves, Otavio Augusto Xande De Pilares, Tony Lee
Category: Comedy
Generator is not going to help the sale of the house in St. George and try to lose the owner, your clientele to the house of the dragon, newly opened by the Chinese, among others.