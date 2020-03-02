Close friends of Ana Paula Araújo is a surprise Thalita Rebouças is in session

During the The meeting on Thursday, (2), Thalita Rebouças was a total surprise, and so much for the picture #TBT), where the invited guests remember for a moment from the past. It’s all thanks to a homage to one of his best friends.

In the image, a mosaic of all photos by the author, with the journalist Ana Paula Araujo it was displayed. Friends, over the years, the editor of The Voice Kids ” do not think that it is the anchor of Good morning Brazil, that you would surprise on the stage in the morning.

“I just came here to send a kiss for my girlfriend Thalita Rebouças… it’s paid for!”bush said she is Ana Paula, who also praised a friend of mine.

“We’re always together, we are inseparable. We are a family, almost. It has a quality I love: she is always astral projection is positive. It is a brand name for you”he said.

The tribute to him Thalita, the eyes filled with tears had touched. “Woe to us, for you! I’m going to cry. Now I’m moving on to the business at the beginning of the year”,”she stepped under the applause of the audience.