Dies, Kirk Douglas, the last great star from the old Hollywood films, with 103 years of culture

Kirk Douglasone of the last great stars of old Hollywood, died on Wednesday, 103-year-old, according to reports from several media in the United States, and confirmed by his son, the actor Michael Douglas, the journal People. “With the enormous amount of grief, my brothers and I, we reported that Kirk Douglas has to us today, 103 years old,” says the press release sent out by the actor with the magazine.

Issur Danielovitch Demsky, is known as Kirk Douglas, born in Amsterdam, a city in the state of New York, in the United States, on 9. December 1916. His family is originally from Russia, Jewish, immigrated in 1908. His father, a cheater, he left home to in the family when Douglas was five years old. He had six older sisters. He was forced to work from an early age to help his family with expenses, by the vote of the jobs with their studies at the University of St. Lawrence, where he graduated in literature. Later, he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York city.

In 1941, he was promoted, and he joined the Navy during the second world war. He was an officer in the communications division of the anti-submarinos. He returned to New York city with injuries from the war, and there he began acting in the theater, and thanks to the support of the American actress Lauren Bacall.

In 1946, he debuted in Hollywood with the No One Will Ever Forgetby Lewis Milestone. He has been in over 90 films and has also directed two feature films. It rolled under the orders of the directors, the most well-known, such as Vincente Minelli, Jacques Tourneur, King Vidor, John Huston, Billy Wilder, Otto Preminger, Elia Kazan, Howard Hawks and William Wyler. Stanley Kubrick in played Gloria the from the blood of in the year 1957, and Spartacus in the 1960s, the film most emblematic of his career, which is produced by the actor, and they bounced back in emphatic fashion thanks to the personal commitment of the Douglas and screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, subjected to retaliation by the database state, so that the credits appear. Douglas ran to seven films, in the company of actor Burt Lancaster.

Kirk Douglas was nominated for the academy award three times: in 1950, for the The Matchby Mark Robson; in 1953, for And so it was Written and in the year 1957, by The seat-of-Livingboth Vincente Minelli. Finally, Hollywood’s Academy of the honorary Oscar awarded to him in 1996. In 1981 he was awarded the presidential medal of freedom, the highest award of his country; in 1990, the Legion of honor of France, and the Golden bear honorary member of the Berlin film Festival in 2001.

He married Diana Hill in 1943, and they had two children, Michael and Joel Beck. In 1954, he married again to Anne Buydens, with whom he had two sons, Peter and Eric Anthony, who passed on in the meantime. In 1991, he was injured when the helicopter in which he was traveling, collided with a small plane at the airport, especially in the Santa Paula (California, usa). In 1996, he suffered a stroke, serious impact on the talks. As a writer, and in 1988, he published The Ragman”s son (The son of the rag-picker), his autobiography. In the year 2009, with a 92-year-old, climbed on to the stage, from which he was retired, he had five years ago with the Before I Forget (Before I Forget), a one-man play about 90 minutes, which he wrote about his life.

In 2012, he wrote I Am Spartacus (I Am Spartacus), a book that recounted the events of the shooting of the film appears in the cinemas. At the beginning of 2008, he published a blog, first on MySpace, and later on in the The Huffington Postthat was a great success. Douglas was a member of the Democratic party, and philanthropists donations can disease since 1990, more than us $ 40 million (approximately eur 169 million euros) in the clinic for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s.