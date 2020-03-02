Elsa Pataky does not repent, that tattoo, that he with Miley Cyrus

In the happy years Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky it is a good friend of the girlfriend of the brother of her husband, and there was that Miley and Elsa make a tattoo as proof of their friendship. In 2016, both of which added a new and identical to the drawing, a small wave as a symbol for their relationship, but Elsa will not repent, neither by this nor by any other symbol as a tattoo on your skin.



The Australian artist Lauren Winzer was assigned this, as well as sharing in social networks a picture of himself and you could see the drawings on their skin Miley, Elsa and the other two friends. This tattoo came to be a test, more of what is built-in, it was Miley in the family of Liam. In august of last year, Cyrus and Liam set off on the divorce, but you excuñada, Elsa Pataky, do not regret it, of that tattoo. In an interview Vogue Australiathe actress and admits: “I do not regret a tattoo. There are symbols that I love to have you and remember moments”.

After the successful separation from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, expressed disappointment of how they had acted, the singer told just how he feels Liam: “My brother, well… After a relationship with you, ten years old, because chafado is dedicated to. But he wears well, is a strong guy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves a lot more“. “Family is wherever you resguardas. In addition, with her brother, who is a nail and meat and there has, to him be all the power I needed,” confessed the season went with them in their house after their separation.



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth married, and in December 2010, when Miley and Liam were a few more couples in the media, but broke down in 2013, after four years of relationship and one year engagement. However, since the reconcile by the end of 2015 the friendship of Elsa and Miley was beyond their role as parents-in-lawas you could see, and without the present, the brothers Hemsworth.

The separation of Miley and Liam, barely eight months after the wedding, on 23 December 2018, was a blow to the family of the actor, and he made it clear that Elsa took party for his brother-in-law. Fortunately, both Liam as well as Miley have renewed your love life, and breathe in the quiet, after they came after the divorce. The interpreter Don ‘ t Call Me Angel is happy with the singer Cody Simpson, while the actor Hunger games vuelve to believe, in love through their relationship with the model Gabriella Brooks.

