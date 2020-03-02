find out what Globe films, shows the presence (2/03)

The Globo TV Network-shows, show-02/03/2020], the owl, the 1h21, film Serena. Then, the 2h44, it is the long-Made-In-China.

Serena

In 1929, George Pemberton and Serena Pemberton decide to go from Boston to North Carolina, to build an Empire in the area of the wood. If you find that it is able to manifest feelings of revenge against a woman begin with George, a child born out of wedlock before the wedding had. It is believed that every time starts to become more and more of your husband’s relationship with this other family, and the most intense Union of the two, to destroy it.

Title The Original: Serena

The castJennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Sean Harris, Toby Jones, Blake Ritschel, Rhys Ifans

The Direction Of TheSusanne Bier

NationalityAmerican, French, German, Czech

The genre: Drama

Made-in-China

Generator the sale of the house in St. George, which belongs to the Arabic of his Nazir, and not to help trying to lose the owner, your clientele to the house of the dragon, newly opened by the Chinese, among others. With the help of a co-worker, and a faithful squire of success, and Charles Edward, his friend, Francis, investigate the competition and try to uncover why the Chinese goods are the cheapest of the forest.

Title The Original: Made-in-China

The cast: Regina Case And Juliana Alves, Otavio Augusto Xande De Pilares, Tony Lee

The Direction Of The: Estevão Ciavatta Pantoja

Nationality: Brazil

The genre: Comedy