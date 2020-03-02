Fitness trainer from the world-famous shows as they gear up for carnival

Many of the personalities who dedicate their life to the max, your body in shape for the carnival. You will want to look for a fat and shows the great form, and the result is a lot of Training and physical activity is, of course,. This is the time of year, and calls for a complete dedication to your body. The This Is Us he talked with the fitness coach I The it is a specialized degree in psychology, and also the Rehabilitation of motor skills, and is responsible for the care, welfare, health and the body, such as You Several, Adriane Galisteu, Janice Ambrose, Marian Unitsamong the other beauties.

John Lui has a project called “Carna Hiit”, which is that the people in neat and clean, falling on the streets. Here is the interview with the physical trainer of the celebrities-in full!

1] How the project Carna Hiit work ?

Carna Hiit is a class that is a mix of samba, with training in the functional. Guys, I have a long way to go, as well as at the carnival, so I thought of this project as a mixture of exercises, the the personalities, which can be done at any place, and I went to the teacher of the samba Sabrina Sato, Vinicius de moraes, and Mark, the lessons from the beginning, like dancing the samba. So, the idea is to prepare those who are going to jump to a bloquinho, or that it is going to drive the boulevard.

[2] Each person can take this activity on your bucket list?

Everyone can project this. You have a lot of men, young people, seniors, in short, is something that covers a wide range of age groups and all genders, as it is a whole lot of fun in a class.

3] How is the personal trainer you you you you you from the the famous?

The work is very individually for each measurement. The Adriane Galisteu, for example, he loves the body more slim, to strengthen more and more dry, so the practice of racial mixing with the functional, and also electro-stimulation with Miha in Brazil makes it, in addition to weight-training and preparations for the race. She mixes the class of the fight, with a functional, weight-training, electrical stimulation, and ballet, and a fitness center. The focus of their work the full body, but always with the focus on the legs, buttocks and belly. The Mari units, if it is there, it is usually do to, strength training, functional, or electrical, is the focus, it is also a body, the more sequinho. Luiz Bacci workouts focus more on strength training, functional and electrical, focusing on the definition of the body likes to do.

4] What is the result and benefit of this project.

The focus of this project is the preparation of the people for the building blocks is a street, avenue, improving your fitness and you will be more ready, as well as improving the definition of your legs, buttocks and abdomen.

In the film, and one of John Lui, Adriane Galisteu, he told how his training with the major changes in her body: “I’m going to train with him for more than 10 years, and my goal is strength, with the target for the well-being and the improvement of the breed, and for this reason he is the all-time greats. Without a doubt, that he was motivated, was very, always very attentive to my needs. The shifts are crisp, I love it!”.