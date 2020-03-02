Geisy Arruda in the beautiful countryside of the UK and receives high praise

Geisy Arruda, uses his holiday in the UK. This Saturday (the 18th), the muse of used it to share his Instagram, with a further clicking, in a beautiful setting on the port.

In this photo Geisy, a yellow blouse and a long skirt not to mention, appears from the back of the card for the camera.”Compare that to the people with the beautiful scenery. To see some of them, we choose to make it, some of it is so beautiful that we wrote just by looking at you…,” in the caption. Please see the following:

“Nice,” said a follower in the comments to the publication. “In Portugal, if you surrendered to your beauty,” he wrote in another.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda, a visit to the North of the UK for the first time, and ask them for tips Geisy Arruda, mad fans leave a little mark on the map

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGBzp_7Mvco(/embed)