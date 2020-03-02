“I felt son: “all”: Jennifer Lopez admits to Oprah that she was nominated hurt his Oscar

The famous singer Jennifer Lopez he came to the program of the acclaimed Oprah Winfreyin a speech in front of more than 13 thousand people gathered in California to hear renowned American journalist and his special guest invited.

At their entrance, the spotlight and the eyes of the public were filmed on the artist, the magnificent panoramic view worer with a outfit in a vibrant yellow from designer Sally Lapointe, a pant suit a-line and blazer had been draped with a blouse, leaving a strip of his jacket. He completed his look with a pair of Golden shoes and a pair of earrings circular gold.

After a fraternal greeting with moderator Jennifer was in her chair, the dialogue with Oprah. Was a year with many good news, he said the singer to speak, in which all activities took place in the year 2019 and still I at the beginning of this year, after her appearance in the halftime break of the Super Bowl in 2020.

The artist, 50 years old, spoke at the event, Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, who embodies a stripper named Ramona, in the movie “crook”, a revelation, how you felt not nominated for the Oscars in 2020.

Despite an outstanding performance, which many critics praised in her film, the good news of the nomination, it never came. His nomination at the Golden Globes 2020 had to.

At any time Jennifer Lopez hosts ‘ hopes on the price

The Diva of the Bronx-sinceró in front of Oprah and revealed how bad he’s not nominated, this to himself, he had a phenomenal year full of successes and achievements.

“I was sad, there were so many items, I got a lot of good information-more than ever before in my career,” he said with a tone of dissatisfaction of the artist.

With so many expectations that have been created in the media and social networks, Jennifer Lopez she was serious hopes before the academy awards.

He assured however that he read all the newspaper articles and said: “my God, my God, how could this happen? And then the was not so, and I said: Ouch, that was a little disappointing“unveiled.

The fiancee of Alex Rodriguez mentioned that he was disappointed-the whole team work that accompanies it for more than 20 years and had many hopes. “I felt disappointed that all of the a little”.