“I’m going to show you what I want to do”

Geisy Arruda not let go, cheap! The muse is always controversial wherever it goes, especially in the social networks, when you put it against the question by a fan.

Play:Instagram

“Why do you take your body to get instead of you, like a beautiful woman, so.”, asked for a fan for the model. The famous ” annoyed with the request, that is completely different from what you expect, and then he answered on the can.

Recommended Content: