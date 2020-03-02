“I’m in love, Dua Lipa,” admits Katy Perry (+photos+video)

During his presentation on the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbaithe American singer Katy Perry he confessed that the interpreter New Rules, Dua Lipa, is your “crush”.

Apparently, Katy was amazed at how the presentation of the young British 24 years old, and a video of his statements was viralizado social networkswhere fans of the two stars have speculated about a possible collaboration.

“I have a crush on Dua Lipa… She did such a fantastic job !”, the words, the entrepreneur were.

Katy Perry entered the stage, after Dua Lipa and clapped their presentation.

