In Paris, Izabel Goulart, pose with a view of the world: “you have no idea where I’m going?” – Who is the

Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

After a season in Greece Izabel Goulart he came in Paris, but it has been shown that he is still not tired of the trip. On Instagram, in the early hours of the afternoon of Monday (22), is posing the model in front of the Eiffel tower with a map in hand. “Have you any idea, where am I going?”, I said to her, mysterious in the legend.

At the beginning of the month, and a surprise to go there for a romantic for your groom on the goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. If you are in Paris, after the model of the vendou your loved one before you get in a car to a destination as a surprise. The two that come down on the side of the Seine river, Kevin can finally have a sale and a private boat all was set up and ready to enjoy for you a romantic dinner.

In his profile, He clicks of a romantic split, and expressed their thanks to the Brazilian. “What a surprise, great! I’m the happiest person in the world to have you in my life,” he explained.





