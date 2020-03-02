“It was a disappointment”. Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence about her non-nomination for the Oscar for ‘Estafadoras Wall Street’

One of the most important aspects of the last Oscar’s absence was commented on Jennifer Lopez in the category of best supporting actress. All gifts, of course, to his presence, but his work in ‘Estafadoras Wall Street’ remained finally without recognition by the Academy in Hollywood and now the actress has broken the silence.

Lopez took advantage of his interview with Oprah Winfrey to confess the occasion of the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, to not talk in order to, among other things, to hesitate her nomination for the Oscar, that he “was disappointed by all of the a little“the following show:

It was sad, I felt a little embarrassed, because there was a lot of gradual ascent along this path. There were a lot of articles, I have a lot of good information -more than ever before in my career – and there were a lot of “to be nominated for The Oscar, happen are crazy, so be it.” All read this article I thought “my God, my God, what could happen?” Then, in response to the plan: “Ouch”, was a small disappointment.

What is the absence of unjust?

Finally, the nominees were Laura Dern the story of a marriage’, Kathy Bates of ‘Richard Jewell’, Scarlett Johansson of ‘JoJo Rabbit’, Florence Pugh for ‘great-grandchildren’ and Margot Robbie of ‘scandal’. A priori, one can say, it was Bates who took the candidacy for Lopez, but on paper not counted them, what louisiana.

It is true that it said a lot to the movie premiere of Lorene Scafaria that Lopez could. to the nomination, but, if you Globe not you won the Golden, some of the prices that seemed to be suitable, you recognize your work and finish these years, came the doubt and then she remained In my opinion, fair, because, before, would have earned the recognition Shuzhen Zhao in the case of the “The Farewell’.

Via Deadline