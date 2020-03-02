Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp dance dance coladinhos Who

+







Izabel Goulart) and Kevin Trapp (photo: playback / Instagram)

Love is in the air! On the afternoon of Monday (8), Izabel Goulart he shared video in which it appears, to dance, the dance with your friend Kevin Trapp. The images were released to celebrate the birthday of a goalkeeper.

Happy birthday to my Tudinhoo @Kevin you Trapp the love of my life, my best friend! For moments like these! Life is better on your side. ( P. S: in our first hour, about the dance,” he said.

Check out the video, Izabel Goulart, and Kevin Trapp:

The couple has been seen for a while in the spirit of the novel, and, in particular, due to a holiday together. Recently, a top and a Brazilian goalkeeper, who serves on the team of Eintracht Frankfurt, you are the beauty and sensuality show, on a hot summer day in Greece.

The casalzão, had exchanged hot kisses in the pool in the hotel for a romantic weekend, and this time they have decided the benefits of one of the most beautiful in the paradíaca the region of the city.

Elizabeth, who had a biquininho print the animal print of a leopard, he played racquetball with a friend, and it seems very well managed, during the game, as he poses, while you celebrate.





