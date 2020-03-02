Katy Perry reveals her favorite song of the decade | music

Until 2019, is to say goodbye to the end, and with it a decade full of successes of our favorite artists. Beyoncé on the big screen, the new generations of operating-Triumph, and the phenomenon of Rosalía are some of the milestones that we have given to us these past ten years.

Without a doubt, the reconciliation of Katy Perry and Taylor is also a part of this long list of unforgettable moments Swift experienced in the last time. Two artists have been busy, and a lot of, the charts with the last topics. Issues, as much as you try, not petarlo on the dance floor.

One of them is Fireworkthe hit from Katy Perry that saw the light in October 2010, and resulted in a promising phase the singer. So much So that she reminds him even today, as you “favorite song of the decade”.

So what has stood in an interview, bearing in with a radio station, the Americanin the he is recording, the title of the topic from a different artist that you are fascinated in these last ten years, but with her repertoire. “I knew the answer last night, when I had the opportunity to sing at another concert of Christmas. Firework always what peta. No matter whether you are 8 or 80 years old. All of them are like Ahhhhh!”Perry said.

“That’s the beauty of the music. Is like sports. All together on a roof and this community, this vibration and energy. There is a common interest,” he added.

Firework it is considered to be an anthem for the followers of our protagonists. A song of Mature increases the self-esteem of everyone who hears him, and this she does with a couple of rhythms, dance-pop, the catapulcó Katy as one of the voices most successful of the decade. With him, not only managed to climb to the highest positions of the charts, but also achieved to be recognised at the international level, with many gold records and even platinum.

And you, how often have you heard it Firework in the course of your life? Never get tired of her!