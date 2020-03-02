Katy Perry steals sighs in India

A beauty, the pride on all sides. And this is Katy Perry, the sigh of steel more than once in your stride Mumbai, India, where he came to promote the musical poster for the great festival, One Plus, which will be held in this nation.

The performer of hits like “Teenage Dream” reached your appointment with the media, which is adapted with a beautiful dress in the color pink with polka dots in yellow, your character that allowed to guess the careful figure of the singer, who is famous for advocating on controversial issues, and their romances with other lights.

The clothes he was wearing Perryit seemed from the Cabinet doll “Barbie“she is a creation of Stine Goya and the cost is 270 dollars.

An element is little known is that Katy Perry is only a singer, but also designs a part of your wardrobe, with the intention that you will always have a unique look. And if not, what is designed, responsible exclusive clothing pieces.

In this case, your “look graduated” with a Shoe “Melly” of plush, designer Brian Atwood, pink in color and lucieron of mono during his appearance before the media.

At The Music Festival One Plus, you will also Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi and Ritviz. Perry the concert starts at 16. november with their greatest successes and his colleagues follow.

The last time that the interpreter, he traveled to India, was in the company of your now ex, Russell Brand, 2010.