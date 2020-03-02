Kim Kardashian shares unreleased photo from her youth

The American entrepreneur Kim Kardashianshe shared in social networks a photo of your old Yearbook to the school, was arrested, while his youthif, at the time, in the ninth grade and the mid-1990s.

The star program, reality show surprised everyone and caused quite a stir among the reviews of the more than 161 million followers, with the image, which lights up for a few decades younger, accompanied by the legend 9th grade.

In only thirteen hours of publication, over three million reactions and more than 13 thousand comments. Many of their fans expressed to notice her astonishment, that she has not changed her face a lot.

“Beautiful, without any changes. They are egalitarian,” “you All have genes, thanks a lot for sharing this with us, the true fans appreciate that very much,” were some of the opinions of their fans.

What the attention to their friend Tracy Romulus, the designer Simone Harouch and her sister Khloé Kardashian, among other things, family, friends, is the great similarity that Kim has with her third daughter, Chicago West.

“Oh my God, you and Chi are the same”, “Chi-Chi is your twin”, “Chicago, where are you?”, “You look like Chi in this photo”, some are of the opinion that the well-known in the vicinity of the family made below the photo.

For anyone it is a secret that his rise to fame, Kim Kardashian it was more than a cosmetic procedure for polishing your look, however, my his followers, in comments that the change was minimal.