Kim Kardashian softens your fans with a photo of your children in pajamas fame

One of the couples is more than solid show Kim Kardashian with Kanye West. The famous celebrity, after two failed marriages, she found the true love in the rapper, who was for many years her great friend. With almost eight years of relationship and six married, have four small children.

With a few months of the relationship, Kim has at the end of 2012 and gave birth to at 15. may 2013 to his first-born daughter North West. Two years later, on March 5. December 2015, born in Saint West. The couple wanted to have more children, but in both pregnancies, the second daughter Kris Jenner strong complications, the almost, had, you lose the life.

Therefore, it is decided according to a variety of options that bring more children into the world that go by the method of the abdomen. From this mode,the at the beginning of 2018 Chicago West, and in may of 2019, Ages the West was born.

The protagonist ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ has used their millions of fans, upload pictures of your little ones. Whether for a special event or your day-to-day, we can all witness its growth thanks to social networks.

Recently, socialite moving to los angeles on your account Instagram a photo of your small children: Saint(4), Chicago(2) and Ages(8 months) you stole, heart.

“Baby Love”the description for the snapshot to come in white and black, the three children, dressed in a striped pyjamas bears the name of each embroidery.

The publication rapidly to over two million likes and eight thousand comments. “What adorable”, “You have beautiful sons”, “You are too soft”just a few of the sentences that can be read are.

Recently, Kim released photos of their older children: North, Saint. North West, for six years, was marked by its distinctive character, though they are very small. Since she was born, her brother Sainti, the most important thing to a rejection of full, until a few weeks ago. In the recent publication that shows in Florence, as well you, in the meantime, your small.

