Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in the mega-celebration for his daughter, Stormi

The family Kardashian-Jenner the tradition of celebrating the birthday, and even the year, days, from days before the anticipated date.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the birthday of your daughter at Disney World



And cumpleados number 2 Stormi, the first daughter Kylie Jenner it is not the exception, since his mother and father, Travis Scott for several days in the park Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate the small.

Kylie Jenner, 22 years and Travis Scott 27you are no longer a partner, but have decided to file the imperfections, celebrate the birthday of the little Stormi Webster.

Celebration for Stormi

Recently, the ex – partner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen with Stormi in the popular amusement Park, Disney World in Orlando, on the occasion of the birth day, as it was published on Instagram.

Stormi Webster was first, by February 2018, but the Kardashian – Jenner family, the habit has these special dates to celebrate for several days, often culminating in a mega-event on the day of the birthday.

On the trip to Disney World of goods, accompanied Kourtney Kardashianthe sister of Kylie Jenner and the maternal grandmother of Stormi, Kris Jenner with your friend, Corey Gamble. They were also part of the trip, the nieces of Kylie Jenner, North West – daughter Kim Kardashian and Penelope Disickthe daughter of Kourtney.

What new baby?

In a recent video, along with her sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner admitted that he would like to have 4 children 7 years or less, which aroused the doubts as to whether she could give the news of the pregnancy soon

“I am sure the parents of four children. Only I don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this, and I know that if I have four children in the morning or if I have four sons in seven years.”

