Kylie Jenner back in a daring bikini black after rumors of reconciliation with Travis Scott

Longing for the happy days again and again on Kylie Jenner. The businesswoman shared some old photos with her ex-partner, Travis Scott, through the stories of your Instagram and took a different track of their possible reconciliation.

In the pictures, the original 2017, see you on Kylie and Travis together in the game to make the quarter-finals of the western Conference, the Houston Rockets.

There, the couple in the attitude of the romantic will, from there, the publication switched the alarm of his followers.

The member of the clan Kardashian wrote of the photographs: “it Is a state of mind”.

Another trace of the alleged reconciliation, published in the portal, ET, would be the photo of Kylie with a Shoe from the collection of Travis Nike.

The couple separated in October 2019, after two years of relationship and after the birth of their daughter, Stormi.

Weekend relaxation for Kylie

However, hours after Jenner, the goal of the weekend: the beach was. In the first photo you can see in a wall outlet, distance in addition to Stormi watching the sea.

Immediately, another photo appeared, where, in a swimming pool rested in the sun, accompanied by her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

However, the publication triggered the excitement among her fans was in his stories about Instagram. There, he shared a video posing in a daring bikini in black and play with the filters on the popular social network.