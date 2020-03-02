Kylie Jenner with extensions braid XXL

Colors fluorine, collected surrealist and expansion without limits. Kylie Jenner has passed through all kinds of hairstyles and wigs. An accessory, the course never failed in your styles and the years of his personal stamp. This week, the entrepreneur has announced the release of its first company announced for hair care, in an attempt, his fetish-and brand – from the hairstyles of fantasy and beautiful extra-long in her new realm.

Determined, the new Queen of the industry, the hair, the little Jenner has shown, in your networks, where you are able to for innovation in this sector. What is the hand of your hairdresser, personal, Jesus Guerrero, and with a hairstyle that is outdated the real Jennifer Lopez.









Kylie Jenner with a face XXL pigtail

(Instagram)



The entrepreneur has a collection of images with a swimsuit posted on his official Instagram asymmetric brown and a sporty. But her look is completely relieved, the background due to the large scythe he carries.

A hairstyle that we saw for the first time in the books and in the film portray the character of fairy tales of the brothers Grimm, Rapunzel, and now thanks to the advances in the extensions becomes a reality.

Kylie Jenner with a face XXL pigtail

(Instagram)



Kylie Jenner with a face XXL pigtail

(Instagram)













With this braid, Kylie Jenner another dimension of the hair extension. To displace a feat that he managed to postulated so far, as the Queen of extensions.

The American singer Jennifer Lopez surprised in the past year, his supporters while wearing a very long braid, the at least a metre and a half, ended at the height of her ankle. To stay away from, to light up a braid XXL, the author of The Ring mane regularly extra long, as for the participation in the last edition of the prices Bilboard Latin. An extensive mane, which reached down to the knees.

Jennifer Lopez braid extra long

(Instagram)











