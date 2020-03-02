Mad Cool links Taylor Swift Billie Eilish and Kings of Leon on stage

– Mad-Cool Festivalclosed Madrid, Spain in July of this year, the stage is where artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings of Leon and Placebo they will present their greatest hits in one of the events ” music most anticipated for the Merengues.

Placebo is in the Mad-Cool Festival



The 2020 edition – Mad-Cool Festival will take place on 8, 9, 10 and 11 July in Madrid, capital of Spain, during the Pride celebrations in Madridknown colloquially as Proud of Madrid LGBTorganized , in the Chueca district, known for the strong presence of firms and mass redundancies LGBT.

Mad-Cool Festival was counted in the year 2015 and in previous years, with the participation of artists such as The Who, Neil Young, Two Door Cinema Club, The Cure, Green Day, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Franz Ferdinand.

The entries are already on sale on the official website of the festival, with prices starting from 1800 pesos (per day) up to 4000 pesos (credit in four days).

Edit 2020

In the next month of July, – Mad-Cool Festival 2020 it has the following artists in their line-up officially:

8 July

Taylor Swift; Twenty One Pilots; Wolf Alice; Angel Olsen; YUNGBLUD; Ashnikko; Seasick Steve; Hinds; The Regrettes; Creeper; Sports Team; it’s a girl; monter pink.

9 July

Billie Eilish; The Killers; Deftones; Anderson. As; Foals; Cage the Elephant; Sigrid; Charli XCX; Rex Orange County; Phoebe Bridgers; Refused; FINNEAS; Pale Waves; Alec Benjamin; Hobo Johnson; Confidence Man; Beabadoobee; Viva Belgrade; Cherry Glazerr; Brutus.

10 July

alt-J, Haim; Jamie Cullum; Tove Lo; the Tones and I; Richard Hawley; Nothing But Thieves; Highly Suspect; Baby Rose; Bang Bang Romeo

11 July

Kings of Leon, Faith no More, Pixies, Major Lazer; Khalid; London Grammar; Paul Weller; The Rapture; Tom mixed; Sticky Fingers; Tom Grennan; Blood Red Shoes; Marika Hackman; Easy Life; Arlo Parks; wimps.

