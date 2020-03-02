Miley Cyrus, as it is a prequel of ‘Hannah Montana’?

In an exclusive interview Billy Ray Cyrus, father of Miley Cyrus, shows that Disney is preparing a new edition of the super-hit series Hannah Montana. The huge American company launched its streaming platform last year in the country and is since then no longer produce brand new and new content.

The company is animation-want you back all your great classics for the nostalgic. Since they announced that they will begin work and a new series Lizzie McGuire with all of the original actors. And now it became known, are in search of do the same thing Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed that I want to go back to the series: “I would without thinking twice. Because that means that I get back my greñas”.

Billy Ray Cyrus rt to #Hannah Montana a prequel is in the works & he ‘ d do it “in a heartbeat.” Exclusive interview: https://t.co/EpuZHZv4AD pic.twitter.com/ZSeAsCm2f2 — Hollywood Life (@Hollywood Life) January 31, 2020

However, the idea would be to do a prequel to show how Miley decided to take Hannah and hide their identity. Therefore, sbatteria difficult, as Miley would be included Cyrus in the series. Probably a little actress for the role of the young Hannah Montana will.

Also we don’t know if Miley wants to be involved in a project with Disney, given the bad relationship that has terminated.It is, perhaps even his own company, audio-visual don’t want to tell Miley Cyrus to burn with your brand, after all, what has changed since you started with them. Recently, the singer was back to her videos, if she smoked a joint live on a prize-giving ceremony.

Billy Ray Cyrus is happy to continue to work, after the super success this year with the remix of the song ‘Old time Road’ with the rapper Lil Nas-X. The song is also the roto have a record of weeks, the number 1, has won 2 Grammy’s with the cooperation.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2Ov5jzm3j8(/embed)