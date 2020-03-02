Oh, beautiful and natural! Look on the side of the skater Shakira

The performer of hits such as “Waka Waka”, “Where are the thieves?” and “eyes” are revealed to you in your account on the social network Instagram that she was ready for the exercise of your work more than satisfactory: the the mama.

26. February 2020 · 16:43 hs

The talented Colombian singer Shakirawho in addition to moving intense your hips and conquer global scenarios is also a wife and a mother of two children, and so he, the glamour decided to side in all athletes.

And is the performer of hits such as “Waka Waka”, “Where are the thieves?” and “eyes” are revealed to you in your account on the social network Instagram that she was ready for the exercise of your work more than satisfactory: the the mama.

Dressed, with a Balaclava, tights, sweaters, and flannel Shakira took his skateboard and went to enjoy with your children a spectacular afternoon with play. The most important thing: the Colombian lucia simply sexy with this outfit.

At the foot of the photo, Shakira made it clear that not only practicaría would play the popular skating, but also football. We please their two sons Sasha and Milan, which are at the same time intelligent fans of the sport.

The artist is currently promoting her new single, he plays next to the puerto-rico Anuel AA and with the designation of “like”.