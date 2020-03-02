Oh said no! Rihanna refused to important show and their fans can’t believe the reason

Rihanna the last has spent years to develop your career, entrepreneurship in the beauty industry, apart from the world of music.

The owner Fenty Beauty proved that she has talent for design and make-up by shivering of the actual Kylie Jenner.

– In The News

In the knowledge that all wait for his return to the stage, Bad Girl Riri has made it clear that each project does not accept new to sing live.

This time, he announced that originally from Barbados refused the important of the participation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl last year.

One of the reasons the digital artist, best-selling of all timeand explained that “there are things in the organization, with which I was not agree and not willing to cooperate with these people.

“I could not dare to do that. Why? Who benefits from my performance? Not my people. I can’t be sold,” explained the ex of Chris Brown of Vogue magazine.

Now the winner of the Grammy launch of its new collection of clothes, which will be available to the public on June 14, focuses on the market.