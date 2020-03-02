Parties, the the end of the year, Celso Kamura, teaches the 3 beauties for the inspiration, Marie Claire magazine

+



Do you love the holidays, but it is without the inspiration of the make-up and hair? So, you are in the area on the right. The the beauty artist Celso Kamurameet Grazi, Angel, Patrícia Poeta and Izabel Goulartgives tips and tricks on the three proposals, the beauty of the modern and of no effect. Check out the looks below and, in the end, there is a video tutorial by a professional to teach you how to do the graphics.

1. Color, finished with glossy





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura (photo: Patricia rape, and beauty: Celso Kamura wizard: A Pink-and-His Antoniassi Styling: Fernanda Ary fashion-production: Leo Napolitano, assistant, Ingrid Oliveira models: Daiane Conterato (Gfr), Malu Bortolini (joy) Patricia Canola oil (from Ford), What behavior Yoou group: alcohol

What is your biggest wish for the year 2020? In a conversation with a Kamura, on the model of the Daiane Conterato he said that they look forward to the arrival of a big lot of love in the next year or so. The work is inspired to create by the desire make-up that emphasizes the eyes the color symbolizes the warmth.

“If you want love, you know you have a shade of red, or magenta is applied on the upper eyelid, and is also laying on the ground. You can choose either in the shade of a creamy texture, and pigment in powder or even lipstick. Only the product with the fingers uniform, so that the. Then you end up with a lip gloss that will give that effect in the wet, the super Moderno and fresh. Finished with a mask, eyelashes, eyebrows, hair and lip gloss-of course, it’s just a balm lip balm and you’ll be ready,” he said.





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura. (Photo: Patricia Rapeseed Oil. Look 1: Dressed in her Simonsen, earrings and bracelet, Mariah Rovery/Look2:Top-Service, pants, Cholet, earrings, Nádia Gimenes, Ring up The White)

The hair, the idea is simple: Create a messy hair with papelote – the technology is able to create clusters of light, heat, and laminated paper. Just be sure to separate your hair into strands and wrap it in the paper, and then press the papelote with a flat iron.

Kamura gives a hint: “Where you wrap the strands in the same direction. This leads to an effect of the wave-like nature. If you want to, it is also all of your hair in a the tail of a horse. The waves are going to give you a volume that is very nice,” he says.

2. Color-soft + glow





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura (photo: Patricia rape).

If you want a nice, smooth, not least, lush, the bet is worth it in this version of shaded panels and a traffic light. “I decided to go for one of the colors from the year 2020, the the green neo-mint. I applied to a pigment in this shade on the entire eyelid mobile. At the bottom I used the glue on the eyelashes of the color to apply. Finish the look with a brightening in the corners, and lip balm. Another trick: apply your lipstick with your fingers, more pronounced,” says Kamura.

In the hair, it is worth to bet on a tail, and hair texture. “Ask a lot of locks of hair to a small length of wire, then the flat iron to reinforce the day. This creates a highlighted effect of the light, when my hair is loose. Or if you prefer, on the tail of a horse, you can also make a bundle,” he says.





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura (photo: Patricia rape/Look1: the dress We zerbinato, earrings, and rings by Hector Albertazzi/Look2:dress, glory, Bunny, hoop earrings, & bracelet Mix) Kury)

3. Gray at the double





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura (photo: Patricia rape).

Have you ever thought about what it was the combination of gold and silver in the same places,? As Kamura is about to make you rethink your ideas. “This is a great make-out with these two-color metallic, which can be used to pull together a lot of money. Gold eye shadow apply to the whole palpebra mobile). Then outlined in silver to make it under the lower lash line with a brush you cant. Not the eye liner in this color? Not a problem! You just mix a little water into the color, which is silver, and I apply the mixture with a brush,” he explains.

According To Kamura, short hair it is one of the trends for the year 2020. “It is practical, versatile and sexy, even more so in the summer. To achieve this effect, in the tt, in the style of rock ‘ n ‘roll in the photo, just to clutter in the threads, as it dries, and then spray fixative,” she adds.





The beauty of the end of the year, by Celso Kamura (photo: Patricia rape/Outfit:sweater, Service, Rock, cat Zerbinato and paste the Mariah Rovery)

