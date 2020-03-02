Rihanna announces new album in collaboration with Pharrell Williams | Reform

The singer and fashion designer, Rihanna confirmed the release of new songs after several years of waiting, together, cooperation the famous rapper and singer Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna announced that, together with Pharrell Williams for her new album for the study, reported NME.

The interpreter “Diamonds“revealed that his plan for the next 14 February, working in the recording Studio and hide first, who will be employees.

You are interested in: photo Rihanna appears in lingerie and daring position

. A publication jointly by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 10 Feb 2020 7:45 PST





I’ll be in the study. Has me really excited. I can’t say who I work with, but it is someone I prefer to work for a long time”.

So much the persistence of the interviewer, Rihanna finally, revealed the artist with whom you are working.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

STU A publication of shared Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) the 6. Feb-2020 10:53 PST





Well, I say: is Pharrell,” she said in the interview.

Details of the ninth study material from the singer are still very low, you know that you will, influenced by reggae and dancehall-back to the roots of the first “Music Of The Sun.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

The fans of the singer are waiting to wear 4 years ago by the new material, and Rihanna is aware of the

I like the fans, something to bring forth the opposite to my. Well, you do the same thing to me! So it is mutual,” said Rihanna Entertainment Tonight.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

Rihanna has not revealed many details about their upcoming album, to be first production starting in 2016, when the premiere Antibut it is due to the fact that it is a work in which you put all your efforts.

In the last few years has entrepreneur quite successful in the industry of lingerie and make-up.

Please also read: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky could be a couple of

In 2010 published “Reb’l Fleur“the first in a series of perfumes successfully; 3. March 2016, with showed off her artistic side in the shoes Rihannax Manolo; was creative director the Puma brand, the on 17 December 2014.

And as if that were not enough, their range of cosmetics in addition to Kendo, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in the year 2017, without a doubt, it is a business woman and of course, love all and love their products.