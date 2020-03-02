Rihanna gets special honor at the NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna of receives the prize of the President during the 51a editing NAACP Image Awards of this month.

The NAACP, the National Association for the advancement of people of color, announced on Tuesday that he has selected the pop star, 31 years old, and the symbol of fashion, the distinguished by their “innovative career as an artist and musician, but (someone) it was also an official public stellar”.

Rihanna is the award at the ceremony on 22. is February television for the first time in USE. The program broadcasts live from Pasadena, California.

Among the previous winners Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who won nine times, the Grammy has his own fashion line launched last year by call Code with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the group is the biggest luxury in the world. She also has a line of lingerie, Savage, X-Code, for the first time in the year 2018.

The President of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, said that Rihanna “embodies the type of character, of grace and of devotion to justice,” the addiction of the organization to emphasize.