Rihanna is working with Pharrell Williams on his ninth album

The singer Rihanna has confirmed that the cooperation Pharrell Williams in the material from their new album.

The singer revealed that, when in an interview with The Cut, he was asked about his plans for San Valentin.

I’ll be in the studio. I am very excited, in fact. I can’t say who I work with, but it is someone I prefer to work for a long time.

If you reveal insisted that, whoever she was, she said: “Ok, I’ll tell you. Is Pharrell [Williams]”.

This new material would make his return to the recording studios from your album in 2016 “ANTI -“.