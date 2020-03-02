Rihanna with curlers and destroyed the fans focused eyes on the same place

The artist, it seems that he has a collaboration with The Neptune to your next creations

Rihanna with music in his head. The singer of “Needed Me” by the age of 31, she confirmed that they are working on new music in their stories of Instagram on Thursday a picture of a soundboard in a recording Studio and other images, the more you self. “Gang. back in the STU “, subtituló the sincere message. The 9-time Grammy award-winner also hinted, apparently, a possible collaboration with Neptunea production team consisting of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, a photo of the famous duo on a screen in the field. The pop-queen crazy apparently, after a few days.

The last few years, is without a doubt engaged to Rihanna, who Fenty Beauty in the years to 2017, threw and introduced its line of lingerie-Savage x-Code in the year 2018. In the past year, the online announced goods-Code of the Maison of the conglomerate of French luxury-LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. However, the pop star has never to his musical roots. In may, Rihanna magazine T Style by The New York Times, said has been working hard on a new album, the man told how the R9, but fans should not expect a collaboration with Lady Gaga or Drake, in contrast to the rumors.

“Not in the short term, I don’t see that happening,” he said about working with a partner often Drake. “Not on this album, that’s for sure”. Rihanna cheated the fans about the new music in December, sharing a video mocking a puppy, and white display elements hilarant with the success in 1992 of House of Pain’s “Jump Around”. “Update: to listen to I throw R9 single and negándome”, she joked in the caption.

The interpreter, “Love on the Brain” wiped also, contrary to the fans in October when she posted a photo of himself in the forehead cloth with a pocket, where a large crowd of people behind her smiled and raised their phones to take pictures of the stars in their chambers. “I feel attacked. *** girl from the valley, which was never attacked, with voice *** R9 chronicle, “ he wrote.

In response to a fan who asked“where is or the more.s.i.c. ??? “on Instagram the previous month, Rihanna replied:” I know, I Know, sister. I’m doing music at the same time, lingerie, make-up, cinema, in between other things I enjoy. when the music is finished, you need to ask yourself afterwards. But already comes. Just not today, sister. Also, I’m excited, you can’t come soon enough for me. “ The album is the ninth of Rihanna and the first of Anti 2016.