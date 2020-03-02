Rolling Stone·, Salma Hayek, and of The Eternal, said to be a big fan of Kit Harington’

Salma Hayekthe stars of a new production of the Marvel comics, The Eternalhas shown that it is a very big fan of Kit Harington’. “I can’t believe that I’ve been working on with Jon snow. Kit, you’re the best!”, he wrote the actress a photo on Instagram at the side Harington’.

The actor is also starring in the film is, on the side of Hayek. As long as she plays the role of Ajak, the leader of the Eternal spirit, he gives life to the character of Dane Whitman (the Black knight).

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film in November, in the year 2020. In addition to the two actors in the cast, the production names such as Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Mildred McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and Don Lee.

Refer to the following publication: