Salma Hayek is controversial, explain why you avoid the posts about the problems of Mexico, Monetary

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek (picture: Instagram)

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek has caused a controversy in the middle of their fellow Mexicans, the utter due to the avoidance on the social networks about the problems in Mexico. Today, with 53 years and residing in France with her husband, billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, they found their motives in an interview with the Associated Press news Agency reported.

Salma Hayek played, and was the life of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in the movie from 2002, shows some of his problematic personal life, along with his creations (photo: Handout)

“It will affect our tourism, and for the people who are interested in investing in Mexico could,” said Hayek on the question of his position taken in the problems of the place where he was born.

It is also said to believe that the opinion, it would make no difference, at all, due to the fact that most of your fans in the social networks from outside of Mexico. Today on Instagram, Hayek, more than 11.5 million followers has.





The stunning actress, Salma Hayek pictures, in which they celebrated the arrival of the 53-year-old (picture: Instagram)

“Oh, all the money of the man, you would have a lot of good to the Mexican people,” he said, a person in the social network is pleased with the speech of the actress.

“Ignore the problems in Mexico are also not going to help anything…”, they caused the other. “I don’t think there’s a person, is more important than it really is,” joked a third. “Well, then you just ignore the reality, and he is someone else.





The stunning actress Salma Hayek in a scene from A drink in hell ” (photo: playback)





Actress Salma Hayek and her husband entrepreneur Francois-Henri Pinault (photo: Instagram)





