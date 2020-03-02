Salma Hayek responds to requests for help to the Amazon.

Salma Hayek and need to go to calm Instagram the minds of some of his followers, in a demanding position, it comes to the tragedy that is happening in the Amazon region, with an uncontrolled fire, the destruction of the flora and fauna of one of the most important lungs of the world.

Salma still had not talked about it, and some fans have pointed out that, if you with the fire in the Cathedral of notre dame, she and her husband, a billion-dollar-Frnaçois-Henri Pinault, who have donated millions and millions of dollars.

But the actress, Mexico, made it clear that it will help:

“I would like to thank all of you who have my account on Instagram, the attention of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon region. I hear you and I with you…. I have already started with participation in the reforestation. The world must unite to heal and protect the lungs of our planet. In Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and Peru, I am with you,” he warned.

In the example of Salma and other celebs should be firm with the resources and efforts to recover in order to assist in the work of the titanic, the areas devastated by the fire, in the so-called lungs of the planet, in the vast jungle of the Amazon.