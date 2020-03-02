Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton in the list for the remake of Little Shop of Horrors

The remake of ” Little Shop of Horrors to be found in their characters. The recent rumors in the press, in North America, show that Taron Egerton, and Scarlett Johansson is to take over the negotiation verses the roles of Seymour and Audrey in the long-run by Greg Berlanti (With love to Simon; producer of the Arrow).

Photo: Getty Images / AdoroCinema

With music by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the book is Seymour, a shy florist, whose whole life changes when you fly trap caring for a venus, and to be the driver, which required fed with the flesh of the people follows. Billy Porter was scheduled to hold a speech in the system, the II, based on a screenplay, records deadly, The (signed by Matthew Robinson.

Already in the version of Frank Oz in 1986, Levi Stubbs has called the plan, while Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene leading pair were. Little Shop of Horrors (the original) still has no release date yet, but it is good to remember that Egerton and Mr. Johansson has already proved her singing talent in the course of his career, including that Astounds you, both in the cast of the voice actors from the animated singer who Sings His Evil.

Meanwhile, a release from the duo of Seymour and Audrey is here: “Suddenly, Seymour”.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkUPUc4Q6bg(/embed)