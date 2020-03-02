School of Shakira in Cartagena did not have time to build and a battle of the countries – Other cities – Colombia

The construction of the second quorum of the singer Shakira in Cartagena has ends up frustrated by a pulse-legal.



On 25 February 2014, the singer, and her Foundation pies Descalzos became a mega Colegio on the Cerro de la Popa, home to today, 400 children.

Shakira returned to Cartagena on 2. november 2018, this time in the district of Villa de Aranjuez, to take the first stone for a new school, but the work never ripped.

This is the story of why frustrated the building of the school of Shakira in the South of Cartagena, one of the most vulnerable areas of the city.

Shakira is the first brick hit the 2. november 2018, for a new school in the district of Villa de Aranjuez. Photo: John Montaño – TIME

There are 171 acres in dispute

The judges on the sixth penalty kick of urban functions for the control of guarantees of Cartagena, later, that you have four times the preliminary hearings for the collection of fees and degree of hedging against the six members of the family Hernández.

The last hearing was adjourned, the on 18.

The Hernandez family holds a pulse was since the year 2008 with the Fundación Mario Santo Domingo through a stack of 171 acres in the South of Cartagena; on the dignity of the long-awaited school ” is sponsoring the artist.

Against six members of the family Hernández, to be called, intruders, weigh, prefer the crimes of concert to, invasion of land or buildings, which are even worse fraud in the judicial or administrative decision, the procurement of public document is incorrect worsens, fraud law, litigation, residential area, illegal and fraud exacerbated in the crime in mass.

Despite the seriousness of the offences, which are not processed, presented to the audience.

The land in dispute is located at kilometer one on The path of kindness, an area of urban development for layers one, two and three.

“Since the year 2012, the Foundation Mario Santo Domingo, a criminal complaint at the General Prosecutor’s office raised against these people, and for the last 8 months, their Association began with the process”said the lawyer Francisco Bernate.

According to the lawyers, these people are part of the site of the Foundation broke and are not careful for the sale of bundles to.

The project of social interest of the largest in the country

The land in dispute are for the mega-project city of the year, an area of 388 hectares, the potential of the construction of the 55,000 social housing, a health centre, a mega-library, resorts, leisure and sport-and the frustrated school from Shakira, and there is hardly a stone in the foot.

Although the Complainant in the country, and the constant invasions, the urban project to 15 percent. There are already built 4.160 houses, and the construction company, the Bolivar, one of the strategic partners, raise 1.510 new homes.

Since the health centre, the mega Biblioteca, two centers for child development and two schools.

However, the mega is planned Colegio was delivered in mid-2019, and the opening would be at the beginning of this year.

The urban project departs 15 percent, and the construction company Bolivar, one of the strategic partners is the highlight of the first 1.510 residential units.

Like intruders vocational or lawful heirs?

According to the city Council of Cartagena, Oscar Marín, of the family Hernández, the rightful heir of the land.

“The whole world is in Cartagena, it is known that the property was always of the Hernandez family, and is established in official documents, as is shown, the family, their lawyers and the history of the city”indicates, the cabildante.

The family, the Complainant refers to the legal rights over a part of the site, and also criminal increased legal charges against the Foundation.

However, at 23. July 2019 arrangement of the police Inspectorate of the County of Arroyo Grande, Cartagena, raised been the Status Quo on the site and had to 31. may 2018, and he protected the family Hernández, who was on the site.

It is a clearing came.

The case even has a judgment of the constitutional court, which was the basis for the Foundation challenge, the 47 acres of the site were occupied.

According to the district, declared the country’s charitable status in 2008.

Then, the Foundation Mario Santo Domingo, the National government, were on the today Ministry of housing, town and country, and the mayor of Cartagena, the project, with the aim of this area of the city.

On 2. april finds a new trial against the family Hernández, in which the Prosecutor requested the measure for quality assurance.

