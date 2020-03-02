Selena Gomez conquered the Beauty Awards with mini skirt strapless

The singer Selena Gomez it was the center of attention at the move on the Mat Hollywood Beauty Awardswere , in the night from Thursday to the complex of Taglyan Los Angeles.

Blinded with dressed mini skirt strapless under Patou signed. The garment of pale-pink back, discovered your shoulders, but you have volume, with sleeves that seemed to be a layer.

Combined your outfit with sneakers silvery Aquazzura. The hairstylist Marissa Marino now in the hair of the singer in a high bun with strands of hair in the foreground. Hung Vanngo was commissioned maquillarla with red lipstick, and the shade of roses.

Photo: AFP

The appearance of Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, after they announced the launch of its new line of cosmetics: Rare. Is sold in the stores of Sephora from the summer.

“It is rare, it is convenient to you. I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me, ” he said in a video announcement of the project.

“I believe that Rare Beauty can be that you have a beauty brand. I want we to compare the embrace between us, and only we have our own uniqueness. You’re not defined, a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty, it’s not about how you see others, also, but, as you see.”

Selena Gomez tries in the cosmetics industry, where it is already a magnate like Rihanna with Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner with Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian with NPP Beauty and Lady Gaga with in-house Laboratories.

The interpreter Lots of you to love me already brands such as Coach and athletic Puma worked with luxury, but this project is of your.

Page of Instagram of Rare Beauty already has more than a million followers.

