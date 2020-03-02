Shakira shows off her new lingerie shop in Miami

Shakira located in full preparation of the Super Bowl, the event, which is one of the stars of the show around the game is to Jennifer Lopez. The Colombian singer has left us already-images as shocking, ‘show’, but also had time to show us your Instagram your new business: a store for everything high that just opened in Miami.





“I am so happy with the support and affection of all of you! I’m glad you enjoyed the shop here in Miami!!“, written in social networks.

The singer and partner Gerard Piqué located in Miami, where on Sunday evening the final of the Super-Bowl. So, take advantage of your stay in Florida Shakira in response, a new business in the city has set.

Pictures of the new shop of Shakira in Miami

The artist has the Colombian open clothing store, very special, her own collection of sportswear. This shop is only open for a few days, and then immediately after the party, this pop up store closes its doors and no longer exist.

In the pictures that was released Shakira you can see how the decor has a very eye-catching and sex-colorful and sporty. And as was to be expected, those who were between the shop and enjoy the music of the artist, because his songs continue to sound during.