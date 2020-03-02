Shakira won the vineyard, but turned to star – music – books – culture

In the year 1993, with only 16 years of age, a shy Shakira the song Festival of Viña del Mar came in the competition. Not won, but very quickly in star become. Almost three decades later, 12 young people end up in the championship with a dream: with or without profit, of happiness for those who practice it.

“The first theme in the competition. Country: Colombia. Title: You’re. Text and music: Shakira”. With this notion, the journey of the star of Barranquilla on the stage of Quinta Vergara, the traditional headquarters of the tournament of the Chilean city began.

With the hair, all in black and a inexperienced way of singing, the talented artist went, everything to give, with one of their first compositions: “you’re sensational, crazy ideas are rare, very original”… So tear that song, that is almost unknown today (but symbolic), which is also on their second cd, Magic.

Twice Shakira sang on this subject in that edition of the festival. But had no luck. The third place and thus, the long-awaited gull silver was not. The winner of the “In questo mondo”, Claudio Cirimele, hardly known.

And three years later, that shy participants to return to the vineyard, but as an international star.

In 60 years of competition, in addition to Shakira, several artists were, on the step to Viña del Mar and brought you happiness. This is the case of the Chileans Alberto Plaza -was third in 1991, and Javiera Parra -he won in this issue – and the Italians Paolo Meneguzzitriumphant in 1996, Aria, Aryan.

In addition, the participation of the Spanish Gisela, in 2003, shortly after made known to be successful in the first edition of the programme ” Operation Triumph, to win the competition with “This love is your home”. has The Spaniard Salvador Beltran won in the year 2017 with Where you were.

But what the whole world is asking: when, after 23 years, Shakira is back and brings for the first time a Seagull, which requires the “monster” also deliver the stars invited, according to your taste, although they are not concursen.

“It would be an honor, spectacular. I would like to return, because the vineyard means a lot to me, connected with it, from my beginnings. It would be very nostalgic, but a desire for the good”the well-known singer said the portal Now news in 2016.

What is a Seagull

Started the past twenty-seven years, and the competition, and although a rudimentary stage, in February 1960, still stands, although necessarily attenuated by the stars invited coming from outside of competitions, every year, in order to sing his greatest hits.

“The Seagull is of secondary importance. What has me absolutely excited about this festival that, like me, no one knows, I’ll know, really, the reaction, the honest people, because I know that the monster of the vineyard, as they say, the public, I was able to respond, or excellent, or supermal. If you don’t like, I’ll say it,” says the Colombian Paula Arenas, one of the participants with the song Good for nothing.

The compatriot of the author of hits such as torture and Waka-waka is one of the candidates for the international competition in this issue, along with five other artists from Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela and Chile.

The Venezuelan Manu Manzo acknowledges that to the Quinta Vergara, a “dream-total” for you, convinced that you will win or not win, which is quite an accolade. To show”, to open the music and the door, an audience is so win enormous also there”, recognizes.

And is that the approximately 15,000 people who come in, is as publicly, add the millions of people in different countries the show on the television will see.

In addition to the usual topics, the lovers, the women’s empowerment and social messages in these turbulent times, part of the lyrics of all the participants in this issue winners of the interpreter, in addition to the gull, silver, $ 26,000.

“We represent this Chile wax and refundado on 18 October (the date it started, on the land, the strong protests against social inequality,” says Vicente Cifuentes, the 30-year-old is already the author of four hard drives and winners Press to the Best artist Tropical until 2018.

Her song, Chillán, is the name of your city and “a kind of homage” to his childhood. “The competition used to not see the main court, and the people came to, songs that I knew. Today has changed, but I think that he is a healthy leveling between the artist and strong competition,”.

For his part, the Mexicans are in control, you are encouraged in your song last opportunity to “forget everything negative and leave behind”, is estimated to reach a “such an important event in the world,” is for him “the union of Latin American music”.

In addition to the international competition, the Quinta Vergara amphitheatre, a different category, the folkloric is located in parallel with the same award and prize money, and likewise, many of the participants.

“In these days came to remember, to play, this time on the road and think that it is not so long and today I’m here. It is a really great gift of music”, the Argentinian Nahuel Pennisi, the blind from birth shows.

“I always say, so it is important that we focus our attention on the things that you can do, and give the opportunity, the freedom to do what I love, the music,” he adds.

