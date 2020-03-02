She comes in the ranking of the Actresses, the richest in the world

Rio de janeiro – it was one of the children, she Was to appear in the series, as one of the richest in the world. It is the only Brazilian is published on the list of 20 celebrities, on Thursday by the magazine wealthy Gorilla have. The boys are in the 11. position. Our queen is the head of the actress, American, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, and is paired with Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus, in terms of net value.
At the top of the Rankings there are the twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. It is, according to the magazine, he has a fortune of US$ accumulated 160 million to approximately$ 665 million euros.
In the magazine, it is described as a presenter, actress, singer, model, and tv in Brazil. She Was twice winner of the Latin Grammy Awards.
Check out the rankings:
1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Net Worth:$ 300 Million
2. Mia Wasikowska
Net Worth:$ 275 Million
3. Paget Brewster
Net Worth:$ 245 Million
4. Sasha Alexander
Net worth: US$ 215 million
5. Victoria Principal
Net Worth:$ 200 Million
6. Jennifer Aniston
Net Worth:$ 200 Million
7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Net Worth:$ 200 Million
8. Tracey Ullman
Net worth: US$ 199.56 million.
9. Cathrine Deneuve
Net Worth:$ 185 Million
10. Krysten Ritter
Net Worth:$ 185 Million
11. She Was
Net Worth:$ 160 Million
12. Miley Cyrus
Net Worth:$ 160 Million
13. Angelina Jolie
Net Worth:$ 160 Million
14. Demi Moore
Net Worth:$ 150 Million
15. Jessica Szohr
Net Worth:$ 145 Million
16. Audrey Tautou
Net Worth:$ 145 Million
17. Frances Fisher
Net Worth:$ 145 Million
18. Julia Roberts
Net Worth:$ 145 Million
19. Jennifer Lawrence
Net Worth:$ 130 Million
20. Drew Barrymore
Net Worth:$ 125 Million