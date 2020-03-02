She comes in the ranking of the Actresses, the richest in the world

Rio de janeiro – it was one of the children, she Was to appear in the series, as one of the richest in the world. It is the only Brazilian is published on the list of 20 celebrities, on Thursday by the magazine wealthy Gorilla have. The boys are in the 11. position. Our queen is the head of the actress, American, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, and is paired with Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus, in terms of net value.

At the top of the Rankings there are the twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. It is, according to the magazine, he has a fortune of US$ accumulated 160 million to approximately$ 665 million euros.

In the magazine, it is described as a presenter, actress, singer, model, and tv in Brazil. She Was twice winner of the Latin Grammy Awards.

Check out the rankings:

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Net Worth:$ 300 Million 2. Mia Wasikowska

Net Worth:$ 275 Million

3. Paget Brewster

Net Worth:$ 245 Million

4. Sasha Alexander

Net worth: US$ 215 million 5. Victoria Principal

Net Worth:$ 200 Million 6. Jennifer Aniston

Net Worth:$ 200 Million 7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Net Worth:$ 200 Million 8. Tracey Ullman

Net worth: US$ 199.56 million. 9. Cathrine Deneuve

Net Worth:$ 185 Million 10. Krysten Ritter

Net Worth:$ 185 Million 11. She Was

Net Worth:$ 160 Million 12. Miley Cyrus

Net Worth:$ 160 Million

13. Angelina Jolie

Net Worth:$ 160 Million 14. Demi Moore

Net Worth:$ 150 Million 15. Jessica Szohr

Net Worth:$ 145 Million 16. Audrey Tautou

Net Worth:$ 145 Million 17. Frances Fisher

Net Worth:$ 145 Million 18. Julia Roberts

Net Worth:$ 145 Million