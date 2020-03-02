Taylor Swift: the official trailer of “Miss Americana”

Photo: Netflix

Taylor Swift finally, has revealed that official trailer your new documentary produced by Netflix in the now, the successes and the difficulties of a young woman in the music industry.

“Miss Americana” directed by the Emmy Wool Wilsonon the search ads page “provocative, inspiring, and emotionally” the famous American singer.

In accordance with the official synopsis: “In this developer documentary, Taylor Swift takes in the full extent of his role as a songwriter and artist, and as a proof of their ability to Express themselves, without the gag”.

The film is 85 minutes debut in the At The Sundance Film Festival the next 23. January, to then be added to the end of the month on the streaming platform.

“Miss Americana”, you can access the catalog of Netflix, the 31.