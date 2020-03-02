The line of lingerie Rihanna, accused of misleading advertising

When consumers buy items such as bras and underwear on the site of the Savage x Fenty, such as Truth in Advertising, the brand registered, to the consumer for subscriptions, with monthly payments of fifty dollars, “without revealing all the essential elements for the offer”. The prices displayed are quoted, if an item is added to cart, digital of the customer, for example, 19,50 dollars for a pair of leggings, you need a membership. For those who are not members, the price for the same leggings rises to more than double. Truth in Advertising also said that the brand used “tactics of deterrence and deflection” when consumers try to cancel their memberships.